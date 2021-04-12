How US Regulated Online Poker Operators Are Gearing Up for Big Spring Tournament Festivals

The US regulated markets of New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Michigan are gearing up for a busy month.

More than $8.6 million in guaranteed series prize pools are showcased in April and May, with PokerStars, partypoker, and WSOP.com all hosting big spring online tournament series in the weeks to come.

PokerStars is the frontrunner this time and will run three festivals in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan under their trademark Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) brand. In total, these three series will be guaranteeing $5 million in prize money.

WSOP.com is running two concurrent series with the Spring Online Championships Series and the Spring Online Circuit Series for a combined $3 million in prize pools.

Meanwhile, sites under the BetMGM umbrella, which comprises the brands partypoker, Borgata, and BetMGM, will host two modest series in New Jersey and Michigan. The Borgata Online Poker Open, which has already kicked off, guarantees $325,000 in prize pools and the BetMGM Online Series in Michigan will feature $300,000 in guarantees across ten events.