Run It Once Poker To Host 101% Week in Celebration of Galfond Challenge Anniversary

Independent online poker room Run It Once Poker has launched yet another promotion in 2021.

Throughout this week, one of the operator’s most successful campaigns, 101% Week, takes place featuring various daily promotions to give back to the players.

The promotion returns to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the successful comeback of RIO founder Phil Galfond in the Galfond Challenge with “VeniVidi1993.”

Galfond himself was seen reviewing the final session of the duel on Monday on the RIO Twitch channel, during which players had the opportunity to pad their bankroll further.

“Last year, the poker world witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the game,” a spokesperson for RIO told PRO.

“While the poker world will always remember Phil’s achievement, our team will always remember the thousands of viewers, chatters, and supporters that showed up day in and day out throughout the insane rollercoaster ride,” the statement read. “We wanted to honor Phil and our loyal community members, so we decided to bring back 101% Week.”