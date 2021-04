Independent poker room Unibet has launched a new rewards program called Replay Rewards, that will see losing players rewarded a total of up to €15,000 per week. The rewards can be unlocked by completing missions.

Losing players who are part of the online Unibet community will be targeted by an algorithm designed to pick out players who are on a weekly downswing. They will then be asked to complete a mission to win their share of the weekly prize money.