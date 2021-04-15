WSOP Announces Full Schedule for Domestic 2021 Online Bracelet Events

The World Series of Poker has revealed the full schedule for the domestic part of the 2021 WSOP Online Bracelets. Included in the schedule are 33 Gold Bracelet Events, in which players based in New Jersey and Nevada can participate.

The domestic portion is slated to run from July 1 until August 1 on the WSOP.com platform powered by 888poker.

“Poker deserves a big finish to 2021 and we’re looking to heat things up this summer,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Executive Director. “We expect to offer great value tournaments as well as comprehensive satellites to qualify for Las Vegas in the Fall.”

All WSOP 2021 Online Bracelet Series events are scheduled as a one-day tournaments. Each day of the festival contains one chance to join the winner’s circle, except for Sunday, July 25 with two concurrent events.