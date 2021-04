888poker has become the latest online poker operator to introduce a daily leaderboard for its jackpot Sit and Go variant, Blast.

Having kicked off last Friday, the daily Blast leaderboards promotion is slated to run for two months and players have the opportunity to win $5000 in prizes every day. Players must opt-in through the promotion page in the 888 client to take part.

This boost for the jackpot variant comes only a few days after the $1 million jackpot was hit in a $100 Blast SNG.