The World Series of Poker has announced it has ended its broadcast partnership with EPSN after almost twenty years, instead signing a multi-year agreement with CBS Sports.

The new partnership will have CBS Sports broadcasting the WSOP 2021 Main Event and bracelet events that are slated to take place in Las Vegas—coronavirus permitting—in September through to November.

CBS Sports is expected to showcase 15 hours of Main Event coverage and 36 hours to cover 18 gold bracelet events.