Unibet Launches Supermoon, Biggest Regular Tournament on Schedule

Unibet, part of the Kindred Group, have announced the biggest tournament on their regular schedule, the €40,000 Supermoon. The new tournament will be a €250 buy-in two-day progressive knockout event running monthly, and replaces the Unibet Poker UK Tour.

The new game runs on the first Sunday of every month, starting on May 2. At €250, the only buy-in on the client that exceeds it is the €1100 Unibet Open Main Event, the online version of the live series that now runs as the headliner of Unibet Online Series (UOS).

“Dara, Ian and myself have been lobbying for this bad boy for ages!” David Lappin, Unibet’s Ambassador wrote. “With no live Unibet Events in 2021, the Unibet faithful need to get their whistles wet once a month with something juicier. This is going to be a great addition to the schedule!”

The new Supermoon eclipses the €200 Big Bang as the biggest buy-in on the client to run at least monthly. The Big Bang previously held that distinction, offering PKO action on a weekly basis every Tuesday to the Unibet tournament high roller crowd.