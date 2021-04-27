Hold-Up: Winamax Launches New Cash Drop Promotion at Fast-Fold Tables

French and Spanish online poker market leader Winamax has become the latest operator to introduce a “cash drop” feature, distributing random prizes into pots at the cash game tables.

The new Go Fast Hold-Up went live on Monday, April 26 and is available on selected stakes of the fast-fold variant and will reward up to 500 big blinds to the winner.

Cash drops have become very popular in the industry over the last few years. Winamax is the second major operator in 2021 to launch the feature. The French giant also continues to dominate cash-game traffic in the European segregated market despite a recent dip in numbers.

The new feature has only been enabled for the operator’s fast-fold variant, “Go Fast.”

“The Hold-Up concept seemed particularly well suited to the Go Fast format, which allows players to play around 150 hands per hour per table,” Aurélien Guiglini, Winamax Head of Poker, told PRO about the new feature.

“The Hold-Up pots will bring a ton of extra action. This format also brings a real strategic dimension to the game, as it is not easy to play a pot that is already inflated preflop in an optimal way. This all culminates for a great mix of strategy and adrenaline,” he added.