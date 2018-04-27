John Duthie: How partypoker’s Live Tour Will Become Number 1 EPT founder and partypoker LIVE president discusses the company’s five-year plan for the live tour. Share:

Partypoker LIVE president John Duthie has revealed details of the company’s five-year plan to make the MILLIONS tour the best live poker tour in the world.

Comments to PRO follow on from an explosive interview on the Poker Life Podcast with Joey Ingram earlier this week where he pulled no punches in discussing problems of the past and plans for the future.

