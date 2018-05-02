Unibet Celebrates World Cup With Team Collector Promotion New promotion from Unibet requires players to complete missions to collect World cup teams. Share:

To celebrate the return of the World Cup, Unibet has announced a new Team Collector promotion that will run for eight weeks.

Players are tasked with completing daily missions to collect World Cup teams. In the first week, players will have four missions to complete, one for each of the teams in Group A: To collect Uruguay, players need to win a bounty in an MTT; for Egypt, they need to play two SNGs on consecutive days, etc.

If a player collects at least one team, they win a ticket into a daily €200 flip tournament. Those that collect every team in the group gain entry into a €10,000 freeroll. Each week sees another set of four countries to collect.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »