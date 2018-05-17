Unibet Online Series 2 Set to Return This Month After a successful debut in March, the UOS returns with a €350,000 total prize pool. Share:

The Unibet Online Series 2 will return at the end of the month with a €350,000 guarantee spread across 84 tournaments, the operator revealed this week.

The second iteration of the UOS sees Unibet up the overall guarantees by €50,000 on the previous series held last March. The tournaments are split into separate nano, low and high stakes tiers as seen during the series debut.

