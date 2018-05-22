Partypoker Announces World Cup-Themed “Click Card Championship” Promotion The new leaderboard promotion spans the poker, sports and casino verticals and the top prize is an entry to MILLIONS Online. Share:

Partypoker has announced its Click Card Championship promotion to celebrate the start of the World Cup. The promotion is open to players on their poker, sports and casino platforms.

The top prize is a free entry to MILLIONS online worth $5300. Other prizes include freeroll tickets to tournaments with prizes totaling $80,000.

