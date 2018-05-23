PokerStars Launches New Cash Game Variant, Showtime Hold’em Players that fold reveal what was in their hand, adding “fascinating strategic adjustments” to No Limit Hold’em. Share:

PokerStars is set to launch its new novelty cash game Showtime Hold’em across the dot-com network later today, PRO can reveal.

Showtime Hold’em is a twist on No Limit Hold’em, where players have to reveal their hand to the table every time they fold. It is the second in a suite of new game innovations that will hit the client this year. It replaces Split Hold’em, which was recently removed from the client after a six-week limited run.

