The KO Series from partypoker Returns with Significantly Reduced Rake $10 million is once again guaranteed over the course of the series.

The partypoker Knockout Series is set to return for the second time this year, with $10 million guaranteed spread over the course of eight days and 226 events.

It will be the first online series run by the operator without rake on the bounty portion of the knockout events. The operator is running a six-month trial of reduced rake in all progressive knockout (PKO) tournaments which amounts to an effective 40-60% reduction in rake.

