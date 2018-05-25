“Just Play”: Run It Once Reveals Blind Lobby, Fixed Buy-In Plans

All cash game tables will have a fixed 100 big-blind buy-in, and a blind lobby system will be in place.

The introduction of a fix buy-in system, at 100bb, has been created in part to “force bankroll management” on both recreational and professional poker players.

Run it Once has released more details about its new poker site, stating that there will be a blind lobby for all games and a fixed buy-in system of 100 big blinds at all tables. Euros will be the sole currency used on the site.

The fixed buy-in system has been created in part to “force bankroll management” on both recreational and professional poker players and will be combined with a bind lobby system, dubbed “AutoSeat,” to create games that are fair, quick to join and fun to play, the company announced.

May 25, 2018
