"Just Play": Run It Once Reveals Blind Lobby, Fixed Buy-In Plans All cash game tables will have a fixed 100 big-blind buy-in, and a blind lobby system will be in place.

Run it Once has released more details about its new poker site, stating that there will be a blind lobby for all games and a fixed buy-in system of 100 big blinds at all tables. Euros will be the sole currency used on the site.

The fixed buy-in system has been created in part to “force bankroll management” on both recreational and professional poker players and will be combined with a bind lobby system, dubbed “AutoSeat,” to create games that are fair, quick to join and fun to play, the company announced.

