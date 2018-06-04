WSOP’s 2018 Online Championships By Far the Largest Online Tournament Series Ever Attempted in a US Regulated Market More than three times larger than last year’s event, the Online Championships makes up one part of WSOP’s massive $15 Million Summer. Share:

While most of the attention may be on the World Series of Poker’s summer spectacle in Las Vegas, the WSOP has just quietly started the online component of the series and it blows every previous tournament series hosted on US soil out of the water by every metric.

The Online Championships—now in its fifth iteration—guarantees over $3 million in prize pools across 124 events. That is 3.5 times larger than last year’s $850,000 series and more than double the size of PokerStars’ NJSCOOP series held in April, previously the largest online poker tournament series in the regulated US poker markets.

The schedule is even more impressive considering that the four online WSOP bracelet events—three of which have a combined $2.5 million guarantee—are not included in the series’ $3 million guaranteed prize pool.

