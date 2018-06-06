GPL India and PokerStars.IN Announce Online Qualifiers Schedule

With both facing strong competition from local competitors, the pair will move forward with the inaugural India season of the Global Player League this month.

The league will include six city-based teams of five players led by a team manager. The free-to-enter online qualification period will be held on Pokerstars.IN during a six week period from June to August.

GPL India is the world’s leading poker league format. We are excited to be part of it and to host qualifiers on PokerStars.IN,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO of Sachiko Gaming, the local partner of PokerStars.

