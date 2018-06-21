Stars Rewards Has Paid Out Over $100 Million in Its First Year Operator celebrates its biggest ever giveaway with $2 million distributed in its Football Frenzy promotion. Share:

PokerStars’ new rewards program has given away over $100 million in prizes since its inception last summer, the company stated in a press release this week.

The operator crossed the milestone following the completion of the Football Frenzy promotion which saw the players open up their special soccer-themed chests earned during the build-up period to the World Cup.

