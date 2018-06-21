Stars Rewards Has Paid Out Over $100 Million in Its First Year

Operator celebrates its biggest ever giveaway with $2 million distributed in its Football Frenzy promotion.

Share:
The operator crossed the milestone following the completion of the Football Frenzy promotion. The operator stated that chests valued at a total of $1.65 million were opened on a single day on June 12.

PokerStars’ new rewards program has given away over $100 million in prizes since its inception last summer, the company stated in a press release this week.

The operator crossed the milestone following the completion of the Football Frenzy promotion which saw the players open up their special soccer-themed chests earned during the build-up period to the World Cup.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
June 21, 2018
Comments