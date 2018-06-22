Jason Somerville’s Run It Up Studios and PokerStars Announce New Partnership to Grow Twitch Poker

Las Vegas studio to be hub for creation and promotion of PokerStars’ live-streaming content.

"We are eager to grow the game of poker by reaching more fans, more regularly, and with superior poker programming.”

Jason Somerville, undisputed king of Twitch poker streaming and owner of Run It Up Studios, has extended his partnership with online poker giant PokerStars.

The studio in Las Vegas is a full-purpose Twitch production studio, creating content for Somerville’s own Run It Up streams as well as producing content for third parties, from live events to small independent streamers.

“Our mission at Run It Up is to create and promote the most entertaining and engaging poker content on the planet,” said Jason Somerville, founder of Run It Up.

June 22, 2018
