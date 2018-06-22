Jason Somerville’s Run It Up Studios and PokerStars Announce New Partnership to Grow Twitch Poker Las Vegas studio to be hub for creation and promotion of PokerStars’ live-streaming content. Share:

“We’re eager to build upon our partnership with Jason and to mine the vast PokerStars library of content, promote poker streamers and create exclusive promotions and original content for Run It Up.”

Jason Somerville, undisputed king of Twitch poker streaming and owner of Run It Up Studios, has extended his partnership with online poker giant PokerStars.

The studio in Las Vegas is a full-purpose Twitch production studio, creating content for Somerville’s own Run It Up streams as well as producing content for third parties, from live events to small independent streamers.

“Our mission at Run It Up is to create and promote the most entertaining and engaging poker content on the planet,” said Jason Somerville, founder of Run It Up.

