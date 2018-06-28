Millions UK Returns to Dusk Till Dawn Casino £5 million guaranteed Main Event set for September. Share:

Partypoker LIVE has announced Millions UK will return to the Dusk Till Dawn Casino in Nottingham at the end of September. £5 million is guaranteed as the main event prize pool.

The return of Millions UK at the Dusk Till Dawn Casino marks partypoker’s continued relationship with the UK’s largest poker room. It formed a multi-year marketing and branding deal back with Dusk Till Dawn in 2015, and the operator has been ramping up investment into their live tour significantly over the last two years.

“I can’t wait for the MILLIONS UK stop,” Sam Trickett, partypoker ambassador, said in a partypoker blog post. “Dusk Till Dawn was like a second home for me back when I first started playing and it’s always nice to be back there and see all the familiar faces.”

