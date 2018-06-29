Winamax Spreads Miniature Version of WSOP Schedule The 1:100 scale online tournament series concludes with an ambitious €10,000 buy-in “Big One.” Share:

While thousands of players from around the world are showcasing their skills and competing for gold bracelets in the ongoing World Series of Poker (WSOP), Winamax, French market leader and official WSOP partner, is running its second miniature version of the WSOP schedule on its client called the Mini Las Vegas.

Like the real World Series of Poker, Winamax is also hosting a series with 78 tournaments across seven weeks. Most buy-ins range from €3 to €100. Each of the 78 events is modeled on the WSOP tournaments including tournament names, formats, and structures but with the exception of the buy-ins which are 1/100th of the WSOP buy-ins.

