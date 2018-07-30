Partypoker has revealed details surrounding its iconic Powerfest series that will return in September with the biggest prize pool in its history. $60 million guaranteed over a staggering 670 events puts the next Powerfest among PokerStars’ largest online tournaments series on the calendar.

As seen before, Powerfest will be structured with Micro, Low, Medium, High, High Roller and Super High Roller tiers. The Super High Roller Championship Event will have the biggest guarantee of the series with $3 million on the table.