The 10th stop of the Moneymaker PSPC Tour, a small stakes US poker tour celebrating the rise in popularity of poker that resulted from Chris Moneymaker’s victory in the 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event, has been added to the schedule as part of Run It Up Reno, a ten-day poker festival in Reno, Nevada.

The Moneymaker PSPC Tour begins its trek across America this weekend at Stones Gambling Hall in Sacramento, California. And though the buy-in is small (just $86 in honor of the online tournament buy-in that launched Moneymaker’s path to victory in 2003), the prize pool for each stop on the tour is being supplemented by PokerStars with a Platinum Pass, a prize package valued at $30,000 which includes a $25,000 entry into the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) to be held in January 2019 in the Bahamas.

Moneymaker will also provide support to those that win a Platinum Pass on his tour.

“It’s been 15 years since the big win and it only feels like yesterday. It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life and I want to give someone else the opportunity to feel that #winningmoment,” Moneymaker is quoted in a press release announcing the tour.

“I’ve played a lot of poker for years and during that time I’ve got to know lots of people at live events and meet-ups. Now U.S. fans will have the chance to win an amazing prize and have some fun along the way. Come join me to play, you never know, this could lead to a life-changing moment like I had. I am looking forward to playing with some familiar faces at every stop.”

Moneymaker PSPC Tour Kick Off Event

The tour will start this Saturday August 4 at 10 AM at Stones Gambling Hall in Sacramento, California. In addition to Moneymaker, PokerStars pros, Daniel Negreanu and Jason Somerville will be hosting the event along with WSOP commentator Lon McEachren.

Two Day 1s are scheduled for this event, indicating that the organizers are expecting a healthy turnout. Each starting flight will play down to nine players. Day 2 is scheduled for later Sunday, though a start time has yet to be determined. The final 18 players will then play down to a winner with the action being live streamed.

The tournament allows unlimited re-entries for first 8 levels and will utilize the Big Blind Ante. The top 15% of the field will make the money.

The Moneymaker PSPC Tour Stops at Run It Up Reno

Run It Up Reno will be the host for the 10th stop scheduled for the Moneymaker PSPC Tour. PokerStars pro Jason Somerville will welcome Moneymaker and his fans to the Peppermill Reno in October as part of the 7th edition of Run It Up Reno.

“As a child of the Moneymaker boom, I credit much of my career to Chris’ massive victory in 2003 and it’s amazing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his win by awarding a Platinum Pass at October’s Run It Up Reno,” Somerville said. “I’ve always admired Chris as an incredibly hardworking and humble ambassador of the game and I can’t wait to honor his achievement in Reno this fall.”

Run It Up Reno runs from October 19 – 29 with the official Moneymaker PSPC $86 buy-in event starting on Tuesday October 23.

Two Platinum Passes in total will be awarded during the 10-day festival.

Moneymaker’s Back Story

In 2003 an accountant from Tennessee took the poker world by storm winning poker’s most prestigious event and $2.5 million to boot.

But Chris Moneymaker’s victory in the 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event was about more than just a poker tournament, his victory as an amateur poker player followed an unheard-of path at that time that started off with an $86 entry into an online poker satellite tournament and ended with him forever being memorialized in the annals of poker lore as one of the most significant factors contributing to the poker boom at the beginning of the millennium.

You can get all the details of Moneymakers historic run here on the PokerStars Blog.

The Full Moneymaker PSPC Tour Schedule

