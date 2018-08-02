PokerStars has released its third novelty variant of the year, Unfold Hold’em. The format is currently being trialed in Denmark for real money and could soon be launched across its global dot-com client and other markets.

As predicted by PRO a few days ago, in Unfold players can retrieve their mucked cards and get back into the game in this new twist on classic cash game poker.

“Unfold Hold’em is similar to the globally popular game of Texas Hold’em, but with an additional side pot contested by players who fold pre-flop,” state the rules page of the PokerStars.DK website.

“Available as a cash game format, Unfold Hold’em gives you another chance to win with every hand – even if you’re not dealt good cards! Every poker player knows the frustration of folding cards which would have flopped the nuts. Now, with Unfold Hold’em, you’ll never feel this pain again.”