MPN has released the schedule around their flagship online tournament series, the Universal Championship of Poker (UCOP). €1 million will be guaranteed over the course of 88 events, making it the biggest tournament series run by the operator in recent years.

In addition to the seven figure prize pool, €15,000 will be given away in Leaderboard prizes at the end of the series. Buy-ins to the events start at €5 and work their way up to €300.