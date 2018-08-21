A special promotion will also be running in conjunction with XL Eclipse where cash prize bonuses can be won by anyone who can win more than one tournament.

888poker is the final dot-com operator to reveal the details for its autumn tournament series, XL Eclipse. It will have $2.8 million guaranteed over 34 events in a modest schedule that mirrors the other series the operator has run this year.

XL Eclipse will feature the usual mix of events with buy-ins starting at $5. The tournament series will include a $1 million main event, as seen in previous years, and a $2,600 buy-in high roller where $200,000 is guaranteed.

“I think the High Roller is the most prestigious,” 888poker Ambassador Chris Moorman told the 888 magazine in a recent interview. “You are battling against the best of the best, so whoever wins this will have earned it.”