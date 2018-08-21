888poker is the final dot-com operator to reveal the details for its autumn tournament series, XL Eclipse. It will have $2.8 million guaranteed over 34 events in a modest schedule that mirrors the other series the operator has run this year.

XL Eclipse will feature the usual mix of events with buy-ins starting at $5. The tournament series will include a $1 million main event, as seen in previous years, and a $2,600 buy-in high roller where $200,000 is guaranteed.

“I think the High Roller is the most prestigious,” 888poker Ambassador Chris Moorman told the 888 magazine in a recent interview. “You are battling against the best of the best, so whoever wins this will have earned it.”