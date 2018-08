GVC’s online poker room partypoker has deployed another major upgrade to its online poker client, this time with a significant overhaul to the table design.

Alongside the clear visual enhancements, upgrades include an improved bet slider and player note-taking functionality and customizable table colors.

The operator scheduled downtime at 8am CET to roll out the upgrade across its dot-com network. The site was back live within 45 minutes with the new software deployed.