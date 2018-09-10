Players can now play in World Poker Tour-themed tournaments on the leading free-play social poker product, Zynga Poker, the company announced Monday.

The news today follows on from a multi-year partnership inked between the pair earlier this year.

“Our World Poker Tour themed tournaments enhance our free-to-play Zynga Poker social casino experience and bring the most premier name in the sport of poker directly into the player’s hands,” said said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “We are thrilled to invite the World Poker Tour into our virtual world to create an even more authentic and immersive experience that players will love.”