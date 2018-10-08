MPN is set to roll out its biggest update yet to Prima, the company’s new online poker client. Practically all fixes and improvements have come from direct player feedback thanks to the company’s in-client feedback tool.

Prima, Microgaming’s ground-up overhaul of its online poker platform, went live in July. One the most important features is a direct feedback mechanism which allows players to give their thoughts, both good and bad, directly to the software team.

“Because we had the built-in feedback system,” said Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker at Microgaming, in an interview with PRO on Monday, “the idea with Prima was always to launch something fairly basic and then respond as quickly as possible from the feedback we get from players. We’ve had a lot of it!”