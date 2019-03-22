The long-delayed update to 888’s online poker client, dubbed Poker 8, has finally begun a global roll-out.

The upgrade, which started its deployment late last year but had been held back due to unknown problems, updates the experience at the poker tables with new backgrounds, animations, sounds and avatars.

While in our tests the software did not update automatically, and we had repeated issues downloading and installing the latest version, we were able to finally update and trial the new software in the UK market.

“We’re thrilled with the initial roll-out of our Poker 8 platform which includes a number of exciting and innovative new features to make the 888poker experience even more enjoyable,” said Guy Cohen, 888 Holdings’ Senior Vice President of B2C, in a press release issued earlier this week.

“Over the coming months, all players will benefit from additional upgrades and improvements to our next generation poker platform and we’ll be taking on board customer feedback about the new features,” he added. “Once the roll-out is complete, we believe our best-in-class platform will offer the most entertaining and engaging experience on the market.”

After upgrading, customers might be mistaken in thinking that the update failed—the lobby view is exactly as before. However, as soon as a player takes a seat at any cash game or tournament table, the differences are immediately obvious.

The experience at the tables has been completely altered. Players are now always centered in the bottom of the screen, and the table takes on a slightly angled perspective. The cards, too, are tilted by default (this can be changed in the settings menu).

There is a whole host of high definition backgrounds available. Different games have also been styled differently, so Blast, Snap, and Age of Gods tables (the operator’s knockout tournaments) are all distinct.

Animations overall are much smoother, and the sounds have changed. A new replayer makes it easy to watch previous hands. There are also dozens of different avatars to choose from.