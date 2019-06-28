It comes during a time where the industry is taking a fresh look at the issue of hand histories. The move by Run it Once is less of a reaction to industry developments and more an issue of priorities.

Run it Once Poker is trialing the automatic saving of hand histories to the hard drive, allowing players to review their hands after-the-fact and analyze their play and track their profit and loss in third-party tools.

The move comes during a time where the industry is taking a fresh look at the issue of hand histories and how they interface with third-party software. Partypoker recently stopped saving all hand histories to the hard drive; MPN went the other way and, on the same day, reinstated them.