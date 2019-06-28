Run it Once Poker is trialing the automatic saving of hand histories to the hard drive, allowing players to review their hands after-the-fact and analyze their play and track their profit and loss in third-party tools.

The move comes during a time where the industry is taking a fresh look at the issue of hand histories and how they interface with third-party software. Partypoker recently stopped saving all hand histories to the hard drive; MPN went the other way and, on the same day, reinstated them.