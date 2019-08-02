PokerStars has deployed Spin and Go 6+ Hold’em in the international market and across all major markets sharing the dot-com player pool.

According to an exclusive report on pokerfuse last week, real money 6+ Spins went live on July 25, following a brief trial in Denmark.

It has rolled out internationally in the dot-com and dot-EU clients, and PRO has also observed the format in the UK. PokerStars stated late last week that it should have also been deployed across regulated markets including Bulgaria, Belgium, Estonia, Romania, and the Russian PokerStars Sochi client.