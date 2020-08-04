Upstart independent real money online poker room Run it Once Poker will soon start a private test of sit and go games, the company has revealed.

As per an update on its website , players who came in the top three spots of the operator’s cash game leaderboards last week will be invited to test out the operators sit and gos for play money.

“Players that win a leadRboard prize during the second week … will earn the right to be one of the first to try our upcoming SNGs!” the promotional page states.

“SNG gameplay will take place in our private testing environment and will not be for real money,” it added.

Details on this testing period will come “in the coming weeks,” suggesting this first wave is not imminent.

Last week’s top three winners of each leaderboard will receive an invitation. With seven separate tiers, that means just 21 invitations will be sent out. Notably, this week’s daily leaderboard promotion does not include the same offer of an invitation to the winners.

However, it is expected to have multiple waves of testing, with other potential avenues for players to gain access, before it rolls out to the public, PRO understands.