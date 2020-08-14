In its largest upgrade to date, 888 has quietly overhauled its mobile app on Android, with a complete redesign featuring a portrait layout, multi-tabling support, a rethought lobby and a new replayer.

It is by far the largest update to its mobile product since it debuted eight years ago. It brings a rather dated, buggy and frustrating product into the modern age with a smooth, engaging experience.

As is somewhat customary for 888poker, there has been no press release, social media push or indeed any promotion at all yet surrounding this upgrade. The Android mobile landing page still demos the older app.

However, the updated app is available to download directly on the 888poker site for markets which are not serviced by the app in the official Google Play Store. Those directed to the Play Store, as is the case in the UK, are still be prompted to install the older version; presumably, the update will be deployed to the store in the near future.

It is also not yet clear whether the iOS app, available on the iPhone and iPad, will also receive the upgrade.