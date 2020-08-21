With the GG WSOP 2020 still underway, growing online poker network GGPoker continues to make significant updates to both policy and product.

Earlier this month, the company debuted its unique “SnapCam” feature that allows players to send short “reaction” videos to others at the table.

Meanwhile, the site also changed its rake policy at its Pot Limit Omaha and Short Deck cash tables. Previously, the site took 3% of the pot in all these games, without maximum upper bound “cap.” This means that in large pots, particularly all-in pots, the operator would collect a very large fee for the hand.

The operator has quietly changed this to a more traditional percentage-and-cap system already used at the No Limit tables and standard across the industry.