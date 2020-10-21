Run it Once Poker’s unique Sit and Go product is set to go live this fall under the name Cub3, the operator has teased.
Under the tagline, “Can you Crack the Cub3?,” the upstart online poker operator unveiled a short teaser video on social media and a new landing page. No further details have been published.
A tournament product from Phil Galfond’s real money online poker site has been a long time coming; since it launched in early 2019, sit and gos were known to be high on the development roadmap.