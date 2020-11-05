Less than a week after the operator revealed the first details, and two days after PRO reported on a first-hand experience in a private play test, Run it Once Poker has quietly deployed its sit and go product, SNG Select, for real money globally.

Select offers players the experience of both either a traditional sit and go game or a jackpot “lottery” sit and go (LSNG) under a single player pool.

As of Wednesday evening, both games were available to players. Classics games were spread from from 90 cents cents up to €16.50. The equivalent buy-ins were also available in Cub3d, plus a special 25 cent version exclusive to the LSNG format.

The operator did not announce the news formally either through press release or blog post; rather, it opted to quietly launch the game on the client with little fanfare. However, a single tweet on the official RIO account announced it was “quietly [opening] a few stakes,” promising more news to come soon.