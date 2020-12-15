Global online gaming giant PokerStars has signed a new deal with Neymar Jr. to promote the company’s global brand.

It is not immediately clear what role Neymar will take—the operator did not identify the Neymar Jr. as a brand ambassador—but it was stated that he was a “perfect fit for PokerStars” who would “bring his flair and personality to the online and live tables, as well as to the PokerStars community across the world.”

It is understood that Neymar will feature as part of the company’s new I’m In global marketing campaign.

“When I’m not playing football, I love playing cards,” Neymar stated. “Competing with my friends is a huge passion of mine, I love the sense of community, the fun, and the unpredictable moments that can occur in any game. As a true poker fan, I am excited to start a new chapter with PokerStars. Together we’ll be creating moments for our community and fans all over the world.”

The Brazilian soccer star first signed with PokerStars as a brand ambassador five and a half years ago. The partnership ended within two years.

This represents the first time that PokerStars has re-signed an ambassador after the original partnership lapsed. It is also the first signing of a top tier celebrity to its global PokerStars brand since Kevin Hart and Usain Bolt three and a half years ago.