After a brief test period in the Danish online poker client, global online poker leader PokerStars has launched “Unfold”—a new novelty game format where players can unfold their preflop-folded hands on the flop—across their international player pool.

In a surprise move, the operator has stated that the game, today available to play for real money globally on the dot-com and dot-eu licenses, as well as the UK and Denmark markets, will be a permanent addition to the client.

“This has never been done before,” said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovation and Operations. “Unfold means more action and opportunities for players, reducing the all too familiar sinking feeling of making the correct pre-flop lay down, only to then find you would have flopped the nuts. We’re very excited to offer something new and completely different.”