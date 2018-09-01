The global online poker giant, PokerStars, has awarded 160 Platinum Passes to its PokerStars Players Championship (PSPC) event which the company calls a “true celebration of poker.”

The inaugural PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship (PSPC) will be held in the Bahamas over a five-day period from January 6, 2019. The buy-in has been set at $25,000, and there will be no rake or administration fee for the event other than the standard 2% staff deduction for that level buy-in. The company is on a mission to give away 320 free entries into the tournament through a myriad of paths both live and online.

Each Platinum Pass includes a $25,000 seat in the PSPC, six nights’ accommodation at the Atlantis Resorts in the Bahamas and $2000 in travel and on-site expenses which will be credited upon player’s arrival in the Caribbean. With 320 packages slated to be given away, that’s $8 million directly added to the tournament prize pool, plus another $1 million which PokerStars has committed to adding to the first place prize, and an additional $1.6 million in the form of travel and accommodation expenses.

PokerStars is anticipating 600 to 800 players will attend the PSPC, Poker Industry PRO was informed last year—meaning a total prize pool of $16 million to $21 million (including the $1 million additional prize money) would be created, with the winner taking home close to $4 million. Indeed, if that many players attend, this would make it the biggest $25,000 buy-in poker event in history, easily surpassing PokerStars’ own record set at the PCA Main Event in 2011 which had a $15.1 million prize pool.

Details on the PSPC were first announced by Daniel Negreanu via a live-streamed event during the PokerStars Championship in Prague, Czech Republic in December 2017. Along with the announcement of the PSPC, PokerStars also announced that it would be resurrecting the flagship European Poker Tour (EPT), Latin American Poker Tour (LAPT), and Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT).

The first Platinum Pass was awarded to Mihai Manole from Romania during the PSC Prague event. Since then more than one hundred players have won Platinum Passes in various ways including winning a Sunday Major or online tournament series, via a promotion or challenge, by winning the Main Event at a PokerStars Live festival, random “wild card” picks at the tables, last longer competitions and more.

PokerStars and its Team Pro ambassadors are also giving away Platinum Passes to their fans through fun, creative contests and challenges such as Jaime Staples' “Your Ultimate Sweat” challenge where contestants can create their own challenge to be scored on Personality and Creativity; Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov's “Next Great Poker Minds” where they offer a series of quizzes and puzzles that challenge the skills necessary to be successful at poker; Daniel Negreanu and Lex Veldhuis are encouraging their followers to engage in philanthropic efforts.

Jason Somerville, world’s most popular poker streamer, is hosting a contest to find the “Next Great Twitch Streamer” in conjunction with his company Run It Up. Jeff Gross along with popular vlogger Andrew Neeme has set up five vlogging challenges over five weeks. Jennifer Sahade, two-time United States Women’s Chess Champion and poker star, is hosting a competition where she invites her fans to create a new game with aspects of both poker and chess. Maria Konnikova, an author, journalist, and PokerStars ambassador who started out writing a book about poker and ended up winning a Platinum Pass of her own, is looking for someone to tell their own compelling poker story.

The duo of Fintan Hand and Ben Spragg have already announced their Platinum Pass winner as has Andre Akkari, and Felix Schneiders is also expected to announce his winner soon.

Interesting Facts About the PSPC

Over $4.5 million worth of Platinum Passes have yet to be awarded—meaning 160 passes will be given away in the next 120 days.

PSPC could be the biggest $25,000 buy-in poker event in history.

PokerStars Live Events have awarded 87 Platinum Passes.

