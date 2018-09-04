Two online poker operators are preparing to launch Six Plus Hold’em, also known as Short Deck Hold’em, a poker variant that has seen a flurry of interest over the last couple of years both live and online.

As first reported by pokerfuse late last week, new graphics files discovered in the PokerStars client hint at the forthcoming game. Interestingly, the update that added the new Six Plus Hold’em graphics also deployed new image assets containing the logo of Asia Gaming, suggesting a possible collaboration between PokerStars and the Asian gaming company to help launch this Macau-originated game.

The Winning Poker Network, best known through its flagship skin Americas Cardroom, is also planning to roll out Six Plus Hold’em. As per TexasHoldemPokerOnline, Americas Cardroom sent out an email to their customers informing them that the game will be available later this month “at cash tables in heads-up, 6-max, and 9-max formats.”