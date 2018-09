Phil Galfond, Head of Run it Once Poker, has announced plans to launch the site’s largest beta test to date. 1000 players will be picked at random to join the beta test via the Run It Once site.

Having previously revealed updates and progress reports on the Run It Once blog, Galfond took to YouTube to show the site in action, talking about features, interface improvements, and what the road map for the site will look like moving forward.