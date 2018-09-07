The fall season keeps getting bigger as major online poker rooms and networks host their respective online tournament series, with over half a dozen tournament series already underway. Now PokerStars is extending the fall online poker push to Italy with the announcement of the Galactic Series for its Italian players.

The Galactic Series will commence on September 9 and run for ten days. During this period over €1.5 million will be paid out across 33 tournaments consisting of No Limit Hold’em and Omaha events.

The operator has also brought back the football-themed Spin & Goal tournaments in this regulated market. In a Spin & Goal tournament, players can win up to €1 million with a buy-in of just €5.