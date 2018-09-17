As WCOOP and Galactic Series come to an end, PokerStars announces some changes to the weekly MTT schedule for its international dot-com market and European shared network. The new tournaments and new structures are scheduled to run from Monday, September 17.

In the primary international dot-com market, PokerStars has added at least 16 tournaments with combined guarantees of almost $500,000. Buy-ins range from $16.50 to as high as $1050. The operator also plans to add a daily 8-max Progressive Knockout tournament in the “not-so-distant” future.