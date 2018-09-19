Making a habit of setting new records at every online tournament series, this year’s edition of PokerStars’ World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) appears to have yet again broken multiple records. Just shy of $100 million has been paid out in prize money, $10 more than last year’s edition.

This makes it the largest amount paid out in the entire history of PokerStars or even online poker industry. It beats its own record set in 2017 with $93 million paid out during SCOOP 2017.

Running for over two weeks, WCOOP 2018 finally came to end on Wednesday morning after hosting 185 large-field tournaments. The series created two more PokerStars millionaires, with both coming from the $5200 buy-in Main Event. The series drew over 1 million total entries with 150,239 players cashing in the tournaments, as per the stats provided by PokerStarsBlog.