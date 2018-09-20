888poker will soon be adding the very popular Progressive Knockout tournaments to its daily schedule from October.

To celebrate the launch, 888poker will be running a short Knockout series from October 11 comprising of twelve tournaments including a $1 million guaranteed Main Event. This will cost $55 to enter and players will be able to rebuy up to five times.

As the name suggests, Progressive Knockout tournaments play similarly to the regular knockout tournaments except that the bounty increases each time a player is eliminated. Each player at the tournament starts with a bounty on their own heads. Half of that bounty is immediately awarded to the winner in the knockout hand and other half goes towards the player’s bounty.