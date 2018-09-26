In New Jersey, the United States’ largest regulated online poker market, the three major online poker operators have all announced their big fall tournament series to run consecutively.

One—WSOP’s online circuit event—is already underway; when that concludes, PokerStars’ NJCOOP will start. And when that finishes in mid-October, the Borgata/partypoker network has announced that their flagship series, the Garden State Super Series (GSSS), will take over.

Starting on October 14 and running for eight days, GSSS guarantees over $450,000 spread across 24 events. Compared to GSSS’s spring 2018 edition, the operator has increased the total guaranteed prize pool by $85,000. Compared to the series a year ago, the guarantees have increased by $75,000.