“We have worked with and taken feedback from our players and the new platform will improve the display of the tables, functionality in the lobby and enhance graphics."

888 Holdings has announced that an all new poker client, dubbed Poker 8, will begin a phased rollout this year.

The company promises that the new product will offer a complete overhaul of the online poker offering and form the core of the company’s effort to revitalize its offer in the ultra-competitive online poker market.

“We’re still investing very much in poker,” said Itai Pazner, the group’s Chief Operating Officer, in a presentation to investors last week. The group reported a sharply declining online poker vertical in H1 2018 which has been blamed on tough market conditions and increasing competition from operators using so-called “old school tactics” to draw customers away from 888 and onto their platform.