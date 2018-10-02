PokerStars has quietly released the schedule for its new knockout tournament series—Bounty Builder Series.

A total of 140 Progressive Knockout tournaments are scheduled to take place from October 7 to October 21. Nine tournaments each day each have guarantees, ranging from $10,000 up to the $2 million Main Event. The starting as low as $1.10 and go up to $2100 for the High Roller.

The new Bounty Builder Series will feature a combined guaranteed prize pool of $20 million.